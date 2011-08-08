CWPL Header

Marc Katsambis

Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis
guilloché pattern purple gold ribbon stafford slab serif georgia italic
Top left corner of new website we're working on. Going for a left-aligned website for a change. This site will have lots of white space and toned down colours.

Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis

