Relaunch Of My Blog

Hi! I just relaunched my blog:

www.sergioingravalle.com

-

I use it constantly to share recent and past illustrations, and also work-in-progresses, news and much more. You can now select different categories (i.e. movie, fashion or lettering related topics), as well as the different techniques (i.e. watercolor or drawing). Please feel free to give feedback, leave comments or subscribe! I'm looking forward to seeing you there!

Cheers!

Sergio