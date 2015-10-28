Sergio Ingravalle

Relaunch Of My Blog

Sergio Ingravalle
Sergio Ingravalle
Hire Me
  • Save
Relaunch Of My Blog blog portfolio website watercolor illustration ink portrait inspiration drawing pencil art design
Download color palette

Hi! I just relaunched my blog:
www.sergioingravalle.com
-
I use it constantly to share recent and past illustrations, and also work-in-progresses, news and much more. You can now select different categories (i.e. movie, fashion or lettering related topics), as well as the different techniques (i.e. watercolor or drawing). Please feel free to give feedback, leave comments or subscribe! I'm looking forward to seeing you there!
Cheers!
Sergio

Sergio Ingravalle
Sergio Ingravalle
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sergio Ingravalle

View profile
    • Like