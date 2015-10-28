Marko Cvijetic

Keynote Template ux ui web typography minimal
Hey guys,
these days @Ismet and I are working on a new corporate keynote which will showcase the best web cases and campaigns produced in Degordian. This is the preview of opening slide for selected case.
More previews coming soon! :)

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
