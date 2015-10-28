Katharina Hagemann

Inktober 21

Katharina Hagemann
Katharina Hagemann
  • Save
Inktober 21 illustration food future oven pizza bttfd backtothefuture inktober2015 inktober
Download color palette

My inktober for the Back to the Future Day on 21st October 2015! I loved the thought of that nice pizza oven for rehydrating tiny pizzas :D

Katharina Hagemann
Katharina Hagemann

More by Katharina Hagemann

View profile
    • Like