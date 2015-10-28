Mateusz Urbańczyk

Poznań logo, P + Tree + Center / Mark WIP

Mateusz Urbańczyk
Mateusz Urbańczyk
  • Save
Poznań logo, P + Tree + Center / Mark WIP poznań poznan identity big modern center p tree ecology city mark logo
Download color palette

Main attributes:

- Center
- Ecology
- Modern
- Expansion

More to coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Mateusz Urbańczyk
Mateusz Urbańczyk

More by Mateusz Urbańczyk

View profile
    • Like