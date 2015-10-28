🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
You would like to become a better ui or visual designer? I created an online course for you! I will teach you the knowledge about UI design, which makes you stand out from the masses.
More Information about the class & a 4 days free course here: https://babvd.olivergareis.com
Event Page of my Chevrolet Camaro Concept.
Full Case Study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30513929/Chevrolet-Camaro-Redesign