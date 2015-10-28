Happy Transplants :)

We designed and build this app for people who had a transplant surgery. Depending on the type of the surgery patients will see different organs on this screen each time they checkin their medication.

The intestine is our favorite one! What is yours? :)

@Oleg Sheremet worked his magic on these fun illustrations!

In this blog post you can check the design story behind this project https://stanfy.com/blog/design-case-study-transplant-hero/