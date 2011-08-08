Kerem Suer

Early stage sketches

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Early stage sketches mobile iphone ios sketch pencil dot grid book app
Download color palette

This is a quick side project that I'm working on. It will be a mini iPhone app that does something to prevent something bad happen to you. I will add more info later.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like