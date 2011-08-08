Ben Cline
RALLY

Added to Favorites Lightbox - iPad app

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Added to Favorites Lightbox - iPad app creative direction art direction design ui ipad concept app ios rally interactive development
Download color palette

** UPDATE it's live - Go forth and download for free - http://canyoncountryapp.com/

Sneak peak of Utah.com's upcoming Canyon Country iPad app 'added to favorites' ui....

The second list item illustrates what the item will look like when pressed.

Stalk us on Twitter for updates on this app.

RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like