Add Dribbble features

Dribbble, please add these features to the main thumbnail view (shaded in pink): 1) ability to control number of shots per page, 2) ability to jump to certain page and/or view all shots in a category (Following, Popular, etc.) --either of those first two would make navigating SO much nicer. Right now it's painstaking to browse! It's like browsing with a sprained groin. ;-), 3) ability to 'like' a shot--often times I can tell if I like something without seeing it 400x300px, and I think there's room for these last two additions 4) ability to follow, 5) ability to contact player.

Thanks!

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
