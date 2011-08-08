Alden Haley

16x16 Icons

16x16 Icons
Just a collection of a few small icons I put together for an ongoing project I'm working on.

Kinda new to icons and really enjoyed these.

*If anyone wants to guess what they mean, go for it. I'd be interested to see what comes to mind.

