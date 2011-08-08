Jerrod Maruyama

Kawaiicons - Pinnochio

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Kawaiicons - Pinnochio disney cute kawaii pinocchio jiminy cricket
Download color palette

A cute set of icons. Hope to do more using my favorite Disney characters.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like