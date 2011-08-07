David Brooks

Band Advertisement Concept

Band Advertisement Concept
I've been working on a new style for my "band", racking my brain for months, and I think I finally hit something that I like enough to post. I'm sure it's the fact that I'm so close to this project, but it has certainly been the hardest thing I've ever worked on in my professional career.

This will probably sit on the band's Facebook landing page, and will potentially be the start of a style for a website rebranding effort.

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
