Wallpaper: Disneyland Attraction Posters

Wallpaper: Disneyland Attraction Posters disney poster awesome
For the longest time I've wanted a wallpaper of a bunch of my favorite attractions at Disneyland. Feel free to tile this as your background on your desktop or even Twitter.

Dimmed version: http://cl.ly/1Y3F2z1214412A2I2O0i

Bright version: http://cl.ly/120M3M1s44271X111z0Y

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
