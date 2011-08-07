Brad Surcey

Trophy Fish

Brad Surcey
Brad Surcey
  • Save
Trophy Fish fish midwest trophy wood
Download color palette

Doing a new set of prints about manly Midwestern stuff. This is a crop of a trophy fish I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Brad Surcey
Brad Surcey

More by Brad Surcey

View profile
    • Like