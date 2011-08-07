Screen Shot 2011 08 07 At 22.36.45

Craig Robson

hi, this is my first post on Dribble. i have lurked like a boss and just got the courage to post.

this is part of a commissioned design for http://www.wearemyth.com/ based on sun-god Apollo, more can be seen through the website along with some product shots of the finished..product.

thanks for looking!

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
