Miro Keller

Miro Keller Logo V2

Miro Keller
Miro Keller
  • Save
Miro Keller Logo V2 logo custom type butterfly rebound
Download color palette

That's how it ended up. Tagline bigger, butterfly smaller :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Miro Keller
Miro Keller

More by Miro Keller

View profile
    • Like