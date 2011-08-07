Natalie Hanke

Joséphine Baker

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
  • Save
Joséphine Baker illustrator type vintage
Download color palette

A lazy Sunday night, listening to French chanson and playing a bit around in illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

More by Natalie Hanke

View profile
    • Like