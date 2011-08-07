Chris

Hello World... Or Dribbble

Chris
Chris
  • Save
Hello World... Or Dribbble mario pixel itsame animation
Download color palette

Would've been awesome to animate all of it but unfortunately I don't have that much patience, this strained me enough! Anyway.. Hi Dribbble and thanks @maximilian for inviting me!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Chris
Chris

More by Chris

View profile
    • Like