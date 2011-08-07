Jonathan Lawrence

For Me This Is Heaven

typography texture lockup jimmy eat world
Gift I made for my good friend's wedding. He proposed to his wife, in concert, during Jimmy Eat World's "For Me This Is Heaven."

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
