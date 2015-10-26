🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
What is the TransferWise Hackathon?
TransferWise Hackathon is an event where students, hackathon-enthusiasts and TransferWise employees get a chance to gather up for one crazy day to share their ideas and knowledge with one another. It's a day to inspire and challenge one another.
The main goal of the day is to come up with, and build an awesome FinTech product that is meant to make handling money easier/better/faster/stronger.
We will also keep our eyes peeled for some smart people to come and join TransferWise as full time employees. It's a great opportunity to become a part of the TransferWise revolution.
How do I get involved?
Check it out here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1631519950453382/