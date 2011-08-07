Waseem Dahman

Project Icons

Waseem Dahman
Waseem Dahman
  • Save
Project Icons project icon icons 48px folder mail calendar sync productivity
Download color palette

An icon set I'm working on.
I've been always hated 48px icons but recently I found out that they are so much fun.. so here's what I came up with.
your feedback is welcome.

[UPDATE]
Refined display and iPhone with Andromeda Galaxy version.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Waseem Dahman
Waseem Dahman

More by Waseem Dahman

View profile
    • Like