donny nguyen

bestiary: armadillo

donny nguyen
donny nguyen
  • Save
bestiary: armadillo armadillo bestiary drawing
Download color palette

whenever i think of armadillos, i think of a prayer for owen meany. larger versions here and here.

1bd77388498b36191f3c351a808758ab
Rebound of
bestiary: arctic skua
By donny nguyen
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
donny nguyen
donny nguyen

More by donny nguyen

View profile
    • Like