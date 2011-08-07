TJ Kohli

It's Finally Here... Again!

EDIT: tjkohl.com is no more, but I have a new project brewing.

Introducing the more polished, refined tjkohl.com!
Now with even more CSS3!

Be sure to check out the fading navigation bar items, fading links, and the changing logo with each page.
Also, try to 404 and see what happens! For the hackers out there, try snooping around for some 403 action.

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
TJ Kohli
TJ Kohli
Creative Director at Monogram
