Kodery App Idea - Top
I am trying to brush up on my design skills and have yet to dabbble in mobile so thought why not.

I chose Kodery as its a great site and I thought I could do something nice for the app.

iphone template courtesy of the awesome Teehan + Lax

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
