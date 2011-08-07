Phil Stringfellow

v5 Sneak Peek V

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
  • Save
v5 Sneak Peek V web design photoshop texture portfolio subtle pattern droid serif colours one page
Download color palette

Further preview of the portfolio section of my new website with image title on hover.

Oh, and this is the coded version :)

1ebc42f6e64f6f33b5322383b04d9396
Rebound of
v5 Sneak Peek III Part 2
By Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like