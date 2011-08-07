Max Guedy

Prove Ownership, Look Professional and Sleep Better

Max Guedy
Max Guedy
  • Save
Prove Ownership, Look Professional and Sleep Better
Download color palette

Infographic, continued from here: http://dribbble.com/shots/227179-Myows-Infographic

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Max Guedy
Max Guedy

More by Max Guedy

View profile
    • Like