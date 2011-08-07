Jimena Catalina

food food food (detail)

Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina
  • Save
food food food (detail) food illustration brush blob brush tool illustrator circle full hand drawn
Download color palette

The font is Pepita Script (Fell in love with it months ago and I was waiting for a project where I could use it)

Eedbf353f0afca19db01ccc68bb78675
Rebound of
food food food
By Jimena Catalina
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina

More by Jimena Catalina

View profile
    • Like