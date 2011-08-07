Ben Cardy

Wedding Documents

wedding save the date invitation service order
Just like Zach, I seem to have spent a lot of my spare time recently designing for my wedding! These are my invitation, save the date cards and order of service. As someone else mentioned, I'm not a big fan of the script fonts, and it was nice to use something a bit different. As you may have guessed, our colours are pink and brown!

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
