Yet Another Social Plug-in

Yet Another Social Plug-in logo plugin software joomla twitter facebook google1
A plugin for Joomla! 1.7+ sites that allows
users to display a Facebook Like, Google +1, and/or Twitter Share button
on articles in categories of users' choosing.

A2aec59541e4bfd8d3cfb7c7618be14f
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
