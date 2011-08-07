climaxdesigns

Chessmatch

climaxdesigns
climaxdesigns
  • Save
Chessmatch map urban terror chess
Download color palette

This is another Urban terror map I created of an entire chess set, the floor is at varying levels to make it more interesting, and there are trap floors also, the scale can be considered, hmmm the pawns are 3 times the height of a player. it was pretty impressive running around in there.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
climaxdesigns
climaxdesigns

More by climaxdesigns

View profile
    • Like