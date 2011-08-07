Jessica Libby

Lollapalooza Eyes & Ears

I've been working on some projects that I can't really post online so I thought I'd share some finished work. I start to feel guilty if I haven't dribbbled in a while. View full version here - http://jlibby.com/lollapalooza-poster/

Posted on Aug 7, 2011
