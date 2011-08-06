climaxdesigns

Mario Galaxy

Mario Galaxy
Never got around to finishing this map but it was an ode to super Mario galaxy, only issue was the players in this quake mod couldn't run 'around' the meteors lmao, made for good laughs when my guild buddies would test the map and try.

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
