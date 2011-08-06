climaxdesigns

Ibakedusomecookies

climaxdesigns
climaxdesigns
  • Save
Ibakedusomecookies urban terror map
Download color palette

I used to fool around in gtkradiant and make maps for a a quake mod called urban terror. A guy on a rival 5 man team was named ibakedusomecookies, so of course i had to make a map :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
climaxdesigns
climaxdesigns

More by climaxdesigns

View profile
    • Like