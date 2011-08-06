Jared Granger

JG Anchor v2

After sitting on it, the previous mark wasn't solid enough for the concept of "anchoring brands." So, I decided to go a little more modern and chiseled for this execution. Comments or suggestions??

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
