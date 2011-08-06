Shoogies Nyc Global Navigation

Rodrigo Sanchez (he/him)

web fonts typography museo sans rounded
Decided to go another route and changed Futura to Museo Sans Rounded as it feels more child-like. Also changed the hover states to avoid some branding confusion and changed Chaparral Pro to Museo Sans Rounded on the links as well.

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
