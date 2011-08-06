Frivillig Kolding Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Any feedback is greatly appreciated :) I'm submitting this logo for a competition the 9th of August.
The text translates to "Volunteer Kolding". Kolding is the name of my city. "Frivillig Kolding" is a non-profit organization where people offer their skills for free to help other people with all sorts of things.
The concept of the logo is pretty straightforward: It's a person who raises the hand as if to say: "I volunteer".