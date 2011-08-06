Set of printable mobile sketching templates (pdf).

Two versions - with 10 and 4 devices on page.

Included:

- iOS (iPhone and iPad)

- Android

- Windows Phone 7

- Symbian

- BlackBerry

- webOS

PDF's are available here - http://uxdesign.smashingmagazine.com/2012/09/18/free-download-ux-sketching-wireframing-templates-mobile/