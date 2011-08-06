Design in progress - Footer Suggestions needed!

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Full Preview of this design in progress: http://i.imgur.com/x5qLO.jpg
I've spent hours trying out different ideas for the footer area, but I can't find anything that I like. Any suggestions on a footer style that may suit this design would be great! :)
ps - the sidebar is missing on purpose (and the huge gap at bottom is where the board stats / users online content will go.