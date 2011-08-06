Tyler Sticka

Ramps icon tweaks

Ramps has exceeded our expectations so far, and with tens of thousands of downloads in the last couple of days, I don't think a sweeping app icon revision is the right way to go. Nevertheless, I thought the contrast could be improved in what we have, hence the potential revision (on the right).

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
