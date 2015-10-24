Rafael Viana

Daily UI Day 5 - App Icon

Rafael Viana
Rafael Viana
  • Save
Daily UI Day 5 - App Icon app icon ios interface daily day 005
Download color palette

Hi friends,
Day 5 and the keyword is "App Icon".

Bye ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2015
Rafael Viana
Rafael Viana

More by Rafael Viana

View profile
    • Like