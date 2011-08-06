Daniel Beaton

Player Name Plate

Daniel Beaton
Daniel Beaton
  • Save
Player Name Plate nameplate texture twill thread jersey nfl panthers
Download color palette

Trying to recreate the name plate on the back of NFL jerseys. Why? No idea.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Daniel Beaton
Daniel Beaton

More by Daniel Beaton

View profile
    • Like