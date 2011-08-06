Doug Penick

Repeatable Pattern

Doug Penick
Doug Penick
  • Save
Repeatable Pattern wallpaper seamless pattern rise army
Download color palette

This design is about 3 years old. It was my first attempt at a tiled pattern. I've tried a few others since this one, and never landed on anything I liked quite this much.

The centerpiece is a logo I designed for Rise Army Clothing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Doug Penick
Doug Penick

More by Doug Penick

View profile
    • Like