National Park Style Logo

National Park Style Logo logo typography design branding illustration icon
This is a work in progress of a logo for a company that makes iPad guides for national park visitors.

I'm not entirely happy with the stonework and I'll be working on different treatment. It's a little too rigid, I think.

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
