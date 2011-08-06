J.R. Schmidt

Cove

Cove 3d polygons landscape waterfall river
The first of a series I'm working on. Full size image and prints available here:
http://society6.com/JRSchmidt/Cove-nEk_Print

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
