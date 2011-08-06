Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Cleveland Cavaliers iOS Icon.
This was a random personal project I did during a few rainy days this week.
I may do an icon set of all the Cleveland professional sports teams. Or if everyone really likes this, I might even post the PSD for people to do other teams.
It's not perfect but not a bad first crack.
**** NBA logos are property of the National Basketball association and are only being used as "for practice" purposes.