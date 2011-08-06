Ryan Nasipak

Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey Icon ios iphone cleveland cavaliers ohio jersey basketball illustration nba sports photoshop icon app
Cleveland Cavaliers iOS Icon.

This was a random personal project I did during a few rainy days this week.

I may do an icon set of all the Cleveland professional sports teams. Or if everyone really likes this, I might even post the PSD for people to do other teams.

It's not perfect but not a bad first crack.

**** NBA logos are property of the National Basketball association and are only being used as "for practice" purposes.

