MN Original Sketch

This is the original sketch that lead to the branding you see in my avatar. The original concept which ended up getting diluted was the 3 diagonal strokes round in my initials. These could also be used by themselves and as a mark in text like \\ but this was dropped in favour of a stronger mark.

Rebound of
New Mattnoble.co.uk Branding
By Matt Noble
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
