Simon Birky Hartmann

TFIB re-covered book contest - Do androids... - Done

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
TFIB re-covered book contest - Do androids... - Done poster print grunge textured gotham ultra
Download color palette

It's done, has been submitted and it's up.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like