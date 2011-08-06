Sam Jones

Twitter & Tweetbot

Twitter & Tweetbot
Twitter + Tweetbot.

Got some nice feedback on these, but hope you like them aswell! For my new theme, Alku, and they are are only rounded for the preview. Don't worry, they really are 114x114.

Enjoy!

(Better Metal Tweetbot - http://d.pr/GvCN )

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
