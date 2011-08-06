Carlos Melegrito

Empty Paper Box

Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito
  • Save
Empty Paper Box sketch icon box
Download color palette

For Practice. Now, I don't know what to do with this paper box.

Fullsize is better.

Also, I made an earlier one today, and with it was extremely horrid. Here's the old one if you want to see it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito

More by Carlos Melegrito

View profile
    • Like